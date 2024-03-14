CoreFirst Bank & Trust Invests $51,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 283.3% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 160,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,660,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $13,846,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $341.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $229.14 and a 1-year high of $346.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

