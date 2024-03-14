CoreFirst Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

