CoreFirst Bank & Trust Takes $96,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.