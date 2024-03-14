CoreFirst Bank & Trust Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 180 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $269.73 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total value of $17,929,934.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total value of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,155 shares of company stock valued at $76,968,550. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

