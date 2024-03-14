Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 65,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock remained flat at $11.49 during trading on Thursday. 181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $12.48.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

