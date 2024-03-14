Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Insider Activity at Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

In other news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery acquired 20,000 shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 59,704 shares of company stock worth $118,005. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

