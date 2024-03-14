Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 33.5% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $295.53 million and approximately $56.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003738 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

