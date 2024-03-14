Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.37

Shares of Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
Crescita Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.66.
About Crescita Therapeutics
Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.
