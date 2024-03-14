CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $69.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of CRH opened at $84.70 on Friday. CRH has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $84.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CRH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CRH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

