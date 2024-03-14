CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the quarter. CRH makes up 1.5% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in CRH were worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth approximately $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 428.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947,902 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,653,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,661. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.72. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $84.91.

CRH Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

