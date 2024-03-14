CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $14,368,767.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,370,917.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,858 shares of company stock worth $52,414,866 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Wedbush increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $328.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,492. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.75.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.