CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSLM Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,419,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,239,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,636,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSLM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,531,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

CSLM Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

CSLM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. 50,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,262. CSLM Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

About CSLM Acquisition

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

