Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Shares Gap Down to $270.24

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $270.24, but opened at $263.51. Cummins shares last traded at $265.13, with a volume of 1,277,370 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Cummins Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $9,048,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Cummins by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $2,273,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

