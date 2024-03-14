Curtis C. Griffith Sells 100,000 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,103,797 shares in the company, valued at $27,318,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

South Plains Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.56. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $66.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 676.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

