Curtis C. Griffith Sells 100,000 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,103,797 shares in the company, valued at $27,318,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

South Plains Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.56. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $66.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 676.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

