Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($6.35) per share for the quarter.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. 12,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,437. The company has a market cap of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.