Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $2.54

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.48. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 621,881 shares traded.

DADA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CLSA initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $665.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $8,113,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,367,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 852,790 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 12,281,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,653,000 after purchasing an additional 788,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 135.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,203,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 692,120 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

