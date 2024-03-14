Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 11,268 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 11,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $1,411,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,475,928.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $123.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,029.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

