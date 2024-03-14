Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 1-Year High at $951.52

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $951.52 and last traded at $936.05, with a volume of 55625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $927.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $814.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $668.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,456 shares of company stock worth $28,641,748. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

