Decred Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.88 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $29.06 or 0.00041118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $462.64 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00122389 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00019649 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002814 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001413 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000069 BTC.
Decred Profile
Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,920,278 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Decred Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
