Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $377.98. The stock had a trading volume of 823,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,078. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

