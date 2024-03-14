Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Down to $8.19

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $7.96. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 50,490 shares traded.

DH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $962.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

