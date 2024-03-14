Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading 25% Higher

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 257,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 448,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.93.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.