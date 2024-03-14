DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Decreased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $6,388,276. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Get Our Latest Report on DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 1.2 %

DXCM traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $130.15. 1,220,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.