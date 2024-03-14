Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) PT Lowered to C$8.25 at ATB Capital

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Dexterra Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.75.

DXT opened at C$5.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$355.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.22%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

