DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Up 58.6% in February

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the February 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
DFDS A/S Stock Performance
Shares of DFDDF remained flat at $38.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. DFDS A/S has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $38.10.
About DFDS A/S
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DFDS A/S
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.