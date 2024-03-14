DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Up 58.6% in February

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the February 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DFDS A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DFDDF remained flat at $38.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. DFDS A/S has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $38.10.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, cold chain, FMCG and retailers, construction, refuse derived fuel and waste, forest products, metals, and chemicals; and operates mini cruises, and business and corporate events.

