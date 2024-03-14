DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.850-13.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.0 billion-$13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.1 billion.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $188.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $190.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.