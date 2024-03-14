DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $185.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as high as $222.92 and last traded at $214.57, with a volume of 2268896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.76.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.77 and a 200 day moving average of $133.77.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

