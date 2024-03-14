Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.53.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $142.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.37. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.