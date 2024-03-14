Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 557,759 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 286,802 shares.The stock last traded at $24.93 and had previously closed at $25.32.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,063,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 357,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 141,803 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after buying an additional 1,268,261 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.