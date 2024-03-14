DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,020,159 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020,159 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $51,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after buying an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,983,000 after buying an additional 5,127,300 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $42,093,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,678,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,684,720. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.02.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

