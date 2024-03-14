DNB Asset Management AS Buys 10,521 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $46,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $389.67. 433,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.07 and a 200 day moving average of $352.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $397.49. The company has a market capitalization of $126.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.22.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
