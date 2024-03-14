DNB Asset Management AS Buys 177,686 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,686 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.46% of Enphase Energy worth $82,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

Enphase Energy stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,980. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

