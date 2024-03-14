DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,952 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $57,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $651.76. 154,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $639.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.60. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The company has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.