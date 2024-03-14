DNB Asset Management AS Has $123.07 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 586,719 shares during the period. PTC comprises about 0.6% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.59% of PTC worth $123,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $72,236,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,590,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,148,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.58. 33,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $115.65 and a one year high of $188.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.96.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

