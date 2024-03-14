DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 75,236 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 634,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,236 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $107,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.51. 698,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,591,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.