DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 81,307 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,307 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for approximately 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $160,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,827,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,905,000 after acquiring an additional 433,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,929,000 after buying an additional 67,107 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.66. 218,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

