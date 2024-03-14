DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,727 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $130,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.9 %

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,272,215.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,609,433 shares of company stock valued at $751,592,429. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

