DNB Asset Management AS Sells 43,766 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,766 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $77,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 97,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $7,638,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.12. 825,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,858,024. The company has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day moving average is $151.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $138.81 and a 12-month high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

