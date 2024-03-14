DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $45,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,456 shares of company stock valued at $28,641,748 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DECK traded up $11.49 on Thursday, reaching $939.15. 74,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,580. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $951.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $814.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.35.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

