Dogecoin Price Up 11.8% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $24.89 billion and approximately $5.32 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00133222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008458 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 143,465,886,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

