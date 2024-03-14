Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 759.9% in February

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a growth of 759.9% from the February 14th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dogness (International) Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Dogness (International) stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $8.65. 30,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,723. Dogness has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dogness (International) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

