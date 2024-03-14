Doliver Advisors LP Grows Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 0.8% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 469,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

