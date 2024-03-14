Doliver Advisors LP Has $438,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 387.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,472,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.48. 629,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $226.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

