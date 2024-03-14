Doliver Advisors LP Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 26,730 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,688,000. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:EFG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,502 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

