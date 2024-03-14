Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 451 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up approximately 0.5% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Snowflake by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Snowflake by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 192.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,440 shares of company stock worth $80,383,938. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,271. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.62 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.32.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Macquarie raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.