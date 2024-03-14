Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV remained flat at $22.79 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,569,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.