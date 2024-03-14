Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $64.99. 40,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,029. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.69. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

