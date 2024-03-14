Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of V traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.75. 747,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,793. The firm has a market cap of $526.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $289.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.98.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

