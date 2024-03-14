Doliver Advisors LP Sells 139 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.40. 376,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,385. The firm has a market cap of $374.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $385.10.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

