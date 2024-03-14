Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.08.
DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Report on Dollar General
Institutional Trading of Dollar General
Dollar General Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE DG opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average is $128.44.
Dollar General Company Profile
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dollar General
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.