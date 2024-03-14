Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.08.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after buying an additional 2,273,119 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after acquiring an additional 133,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average is $128.44.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

